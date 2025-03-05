Commissioner Visits DC Office, Inspects Public Facilitation Counters
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi visited Deputy Commissioner Office Gujrat, where he, along with Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, inspected public facilitation counters and reviewed service delivery.
The deputy commissioner briefed the commissioner on key government initiatives, including 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar', 'Maryam Ki Dastak', 'Ramzan Facilitation Package', Kisan Card, Minority Card, Livestock Card, and Easy business. He stated that, under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, these programs are being implemented transparently to ensure maximum public convenience.
Highlighting 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar', he said interest-free loans of up to Rs 1.5 million are being provided for seven years, with service charges covered by the Punjab government. He added that Kisan Card offers financial aid to farmers, while Himmat Card facilitates government assistance for low-income individuals.
According to a spokesperson, Commissioner Shirazi interacted with citizens to gather feedback on the services. He reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to resolving public issues efficiently and ensuring easy access to essential services under one roof.
