Commissioner Visits Dengue-affected Areas Of Charsadda
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Following the recent floods, dengue cases have rapidly increased in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, affecting nearly every household in the district.
In response, health authorities have accelerated anti-dengue campaigns in the worst-hit areas to contain the outbreak.
Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud, visited dengue-affected areas where he was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Charsadda, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, and District Health Officer, Dr. Wasiullah, about the ongoing situation.
He directed the district administration and health department to further speed up preventive measures and urged the public to strictly follow precautionary guidelines.
The commissioner emphasized that under the micro plan, house-to-house spraying operations are underway, along with the distribution of protective medicines.
He added that all available resources are being utilized to provide funds and staff to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Charsadda.
During his visit to the District Headquarters Hospital, Riaz Mehsud inspected the dengue ward and announced that the outbreak would be controlled within a week. He also reviewed the situation in Rajar, Amir Abad, and MC-1 localities.
Meanwhile, members of the Mohmandzai Union of Journalists demanded provision of MRI, CT scan machines, and specialist doctors at the hospital. The commissioner assured them that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister.
