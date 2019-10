Commissioner visits dengue ward at Bahawal Victoria Hospital

Commisioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal visited Special Dengue Ward at Bahawal Victoria Hospital here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Commisioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal visited Special Dengue Ward at Bahawal Victoria Hospital here on Wednesday.

He inquired after the health of admitted patients.

He directed hospital administration to take special care of the admitted patients.

He said that efficient surveillance of dengue larva is underway in the division, adding that no local patient of dengue was admitted in any hospital of Bahawalpur division.

He also directed concerned authorities to ensure timely discharge of rain water accumulated on roads after heavy rain last night.

Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Focal person Dengue ward Dr Aamir Bukhari, and Additional Commissioner Coordinations Aftab Peerzada were also present at the occasion.