RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday visited Denny's Higher Secondary School, center of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination and reviewed the arrangements made by Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi.

The commissioner visited various examination halls and rooms and inspected the arrangements and the exams holding process.

The commissioner also checked attendance of the students and their roll number slips.

"Transparent examination is the first responsibility of all of us," he said adding, there would be no compromise on the transparency of the examination system.

Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts would monitor all the examination centers on daily basis, he informed.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, he said and informed that separate raiding teams had been formed to make monitoring system more effective.

He directed the monitoring teams to perform their professional duties without any discrimination.

An IT clerk had been appointed for each examination center who would assist the resident inspectors to ensure timely attendance of the candidates and the board staff online, he said.

Security personnel had also been deployed outside each examination centre, the commissioner added.