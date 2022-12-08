Commissioner visits DHQ Hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Maryam Khan on Thursday visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital and checked facilities being provided to patients.

The commissioner checked the trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan centre, laboratory and medicine stores.

MS Dr Ghulam Shabir Tahir briefed the commissioner about administrative, financialand medical matters of the hospital.

Maryam Khan directed the MS to provide the best medical facilities to patients in the hospital.