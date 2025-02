Commissioner visits DHQ Hospital Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Khanewal to assess medical facilities particularly in the emergency trauma centre, on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ghulam Mustafa Khan accompanied him during the visit.

During the visit, the commissioner directed the medical superintendent to improve hospital cleanliness and maintain a hygienic environment for patients.

He also interacted with patients, inquiring about the availability of medical facilities and essential medicines.To enhance transparency he ordered hospital authorities to prominently display details of available medicines in a visible location on a on a daily basis. Commissioner said that there is a zero-tolerance policy for negligence in service delivery at hospitals across the division.

Furthermore help desks have been set up at district and tehsil headquarters hospitals to assist patients.