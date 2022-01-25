Commissioner visits DHQ hospital to inspect facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Tuesday visited the District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi to inspect the medical facilities and cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.

He said that action would be taken against the concerned Medical Superintendent if found negligent in cleanliness arrangements,adding cleanliness was a guarantor of a healthy and natural environment.

"By keeping the environment clean, we can avoid many diseases at first hand," he added.

The Commissioner also interacted with the patients visiting the hospital and inquired about the medical facilities being provided there.

He visited the Emergency block of the hospital and directed that all the medical equipment's should be kept functional so that the public grievances could be resolved.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital and other administrative officers accompanied the Commissioner during his visit.