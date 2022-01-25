UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits DHQ Hospital To Inspect Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Commissioner visits DHQ hospital to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Tuesday visited the District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi to inspect the medical facilities and cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.

He said that action would be taken against the concerned Medical Superintendent if found negligent in cleanliness arrangements,adding cleanliness was a guarantor of a healthy and natural environment.

"By keeping the environment clean, we can avoid many diseases at first hand," he added.

The Commissioner also interacted with the patients visiting the hospital and inquired about the medical facilities being provided there.

He visited the Emergency block of the hospital and directed that all the medical equipment's should be kept functional so that the public grievances could be resolved.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital and other administrative officers accompanied the Commissioner during his visit.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

2 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

2 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.