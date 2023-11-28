Open Menu

Commissioner Visits DHQ Hospital To Review Load-sharing Treatment Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Commissioner Laiqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday paid a detailed visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) to review the load-sharing arrangements due to the closure of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for revamping

He inspected various departments of the DHQ hospital including dengue ward, emergency, OPD, surgical ward, male and female ward, children's ward, ICU, Blood bank and medicine room.

Chatta also visited the security room of the hospital and reviewed the security arrangements through CCTV cameras.

He interacted with the patients and their relatives and inquired about the treatment facilities in the hospital.

The Commissioner added that as the patient load had been increased due to temporary closures of HFH, however, no compromise would be made on the provision of the best treatment facilities to the people.

In the light of the orders of the Punjab Government, the treatment facilities were being further improved, he said and directed the officials to redress the complaints of the patients immediately.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent DHQ Dr Farzana briefed the Commissioner that DHQ was comprised of 560 beds and 20 health departments while around 3,000 patients daily visit the hospital’s OPD.

She said that the entrance of the hospital and the adjacent shops were being demolished and the old cafeteria and police post were being shifted there.

The MS said, "We aimed to widen and beautify the entrance of the hospital so that ambulances could have better access to the accident and emergency departments."

The hospital has computerized tomography, ultrasonography, electrocardiography, and digital radiography facilities, adding medical and surgical red zones have been established to improve emergency service delivery to serious patients.

Dr Farzana informed that two trauma rooms have also been made operational while a new sewerage line of 36 inches had been laid to resolve the issue of sanitation.

She added that patient”s registration counters had been constructed after clearing the long existing junk yards while surgery, Orthopedic, Medicine, Neurosurgery OPDs, and Pathology collection points have been shifted from previously narrow corridors to ventilated open spaces.

Dr Farzan said that a sterile supply unit in a modular operation theatre had been installed to ensure efficient sterilization of equipment and clothing.

The administration block, labour room, laboratories and blood bank had also been widened by opening the back corridors allowing for more light and ventilation.

The mortuary was being shifted from the entrance of the hospital towards the back to ensure easy access while an uninterrupted power supply was also being ensured in the hospital.

