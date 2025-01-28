Open Menu

Commissioner Visits DHQ, Medical College, Mother Child Hospital

January 28, 2025

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited the DHQ Hospital in Bahawalnagar, where she inspected various wards and checked the attendance of the staff.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhun accompanied her. She reviewed the quality and availability of medicines as well as the cleanliness and sanitation systems in the hospital.

The Commissioner inquired about the medical facilities from patients and their attendants. On this occasion, she stated that, following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the best medical facilities are being provided to the citizens. She emphasized that the purpose of the visit is to ensure the availability of comprehensive relief for the public. The performance of the health sector in the district, along with all other departments, is being evaluated on a continuous basis. There will be a strong focus on public service.

Additionally, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen also visited the under-construction project of Bahawalnagar Medical College, where she inspected various departments.

She instructed the officials concerned to expedite the completion of the work on the Medical College and remove any obstacles in the project so that the medical college can be made functional as soon as possible, in accordance with government directives.

Musarrat Jabeen also visited the under-construction state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital in Bahawalnagar, which will have 200 beds. She reviewed the progress on the construction work.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhun along with relevant officials were also present. The Commissioner was given a detailed briefing on the construction work of the hospital by the IDAP and the Project Director. They informed her that the Bahawalnagar Mother and Child Hospital will include 15 ICU beds, 25 beds in the gynecology ward, 80 beds in the nursery emergency for newborns, ICU, and HDU, as well as 40 beds in the pre-natal and post-natal wards. The Bahawalnagar Mother and Child Hospital spans 12.6 acres and will also include a doctors' hostel and student hostels.

