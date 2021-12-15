Commissioner visits DHQ Teaching Hospital

Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed on Wednesday visited the District Headquarter Teaching hospital and inspected facilities available in the hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed on Wednesday visited the District Headquarter Teaching hospital and inspected facilities available in the hospital.

The commissioner checked the trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan centre, laboratory and medicine stores and medical superintendent (MS) DHQ Dr Muhammad Akram briefed the commissioner about the available facilities.

The MS told the commissioner that modern facilities were available to patients in the hospital round-the-clock.

The Commissioner said that providing access to affordable basic health facilitiesto every citizen was top priority of the government.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia was also present.