Commissioner visits DHQ teaching hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Commissioner sargodha Nabil Javed along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia and DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmad Khan visited DHQ Teaching Hospital and meet with patients.

Commissioner Nabil Javed reviewed the provision of medical facilities in the hospital and distributed sweets and fruits among the patients in the hospital.

On this occasion, he said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a day to celebrate and share happiness, adding "In the joys of Eid, we must take special care of the the patients.

" He directed the MS to provide best medical facilities in the hospital and said that no effort should be spared in providing medical treatment to the patients.

The commissioner also distributed sweets among the doctors and said that it was commendable that doctors and paramedical staff were on duty during Eid.

Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shaukat Awan and MS DHQ Teaching hospital Ghulam Shabbir Tahir were also present.