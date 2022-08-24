Commissioner visits DHQ Teaching Hospital, inspects facilities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital on Wednesday and inspected facilities, being provided to masses.

The commissioner checked the trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan centre, laboratory and medicine stores.

MS Dr Ghulam Shabir Tahir briefed the commissioner about the administrative, financial and medical matters of the hospital.

She said that providing access to affordable basic health facilities to every citizen was top priority of the government.

Maryam Khan directed the MS to provide the best medical facilities in the hospital and said that no effort should be spared in facilitating patients.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Farid Ahmed, along with officers of the Health Department, were also present.

Later, she also visited the Divisional Public school, college and inspected the classrooms and checked the standard of education and teaching.