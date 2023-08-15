Open Menu

Commissioner Visits DHQ To Inspect Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Commissioner visits DHQ to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday visited the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients there.

He interacted with the patients and their attendants and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to them at the hospital.

Chatta also visited the hospital's Neurosurgery, Emergency, OPD and operation theatre and directed the concerned to keep functional all the medical equipment and air conditioners of the hospital so that public grievances could be redressed.

Commissioner visited the security room and reviewed the security arrangements of the hospital.

He directed the officials to keep the CCTV cameras functional and install the water dispensers in the waiting area for the relatives of the patients Chatha further directed the management of the DHQ to improve the sanitation condition of the hospital else strict action would be taken over poor cleanliness.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent DHQ Dr Farzana briefed the Commissioner that the renovation work of the hospital had been completed in 2022.

She further briefed that DHQ was comprised of 560 beds and 20 health departments while around 2100 patients daily visit the hospital's OPD.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, Director of Health Dr Ansar Ishaq and other administrative officers were also present on the occasion.

