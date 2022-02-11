Commissioner visits different areas of city, reviews sanitation situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Syed Ejaz Ali Shah Friday said that no negligence will be tolerated on cleanliness of the city and strict action to be taken against negligent officers and staff in case of failure to continue sanitation drives.

He expressed these views during surprise visits to different areas of the city including Satellite Town, Chandni Chowk, Kalay Khan Pump and Gharib abad to review sanitation situation after taking notice of public complaints.

Commissioner directed Administer Municipal Corporation Aziz ul-Allah Tunio to ensure cleanliness process on daily basis besides remove obstacles regarding cleaning of nullas and drain out accumulated water.

He also instructed Chief Municipal officer Nabi Bux Rind to place dust bins in different areas of the city so that citizens dump waste in them.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Slamat Ali Memon, Administrator Municipal Corporation Aziz u Rehman Tunio, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Shahida Parveen Jamro and others were also accompanied with him.