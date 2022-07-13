Commissioner visits different areas of roads

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :On the direction of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Sohail Ahmed Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited to the city during the monsoon season and rainy season.

Muhammad Iqbal Memon inspected drainage works at several places of the city including ME Jinnah Road, Customs House, Jamaat Khana, Karadar this morning. On the occasion of his visit, II Chand Regar Road, Tower, Sindh Secretariat Road, He also inspected the de-watering pumps at various places of Pakistan Chowk.

Regarding the ongoing de-watering works on II Chandragar Road and Tower, the Commissioner Karachi directed the administration to immediately remove water from the roads so that citizens would not go through the mud.

On this occasion, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that keeping the city of Karachi clean was our top priority.

Inspection of drainage works at various places of the city including Sindh Secretariat, II Chandragar Road, ME Jinnah Road and Customs House would remain continue, he said.

all suspended officers including KMC, DMC, DCs should work on emergency basis, mentioned Commissioner Karachi.

