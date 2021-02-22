UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Different Areas Of Sanghar, Reviewed Ongoing Development Works

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner visits different areas of Sanghar, reviewed ongoing development works

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirbad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Monday visited different areas of the district Sanghar and reviewed ongoing development works.

According to a handout, the Divisional Commissioner visited Sanghar's city Children Park, Rani Bagh, Municipal office and district council and directed the complete construction work of Rani Bang at the earliest so that a complete entertainment and better environment could be provided to the citizens.

Later, Commissioner visited the Khipro city and examined affected areas of flood and said that the DC Imran ul Hassan Khwaja had controlled the flood situation with benefiting manner and ensured immediate disposal of rain water.The Commissioner was briefed about the ongoing development works in Khipro.

The Divisional Commissioner also visited the office of a NGO HANDS where the Executive Manager of Hands, Mansoor Jabbar Memon and well known writer Nawaz Kumbhar apprised commissioner about the Sanghar's literacy and education and social situations.

While lauding the performance of Hands, Imran Ul Hassan told that Hands had provided immediate help of flood affected people and coronavirus, the incidents of fire were appreciable. On which the Divisional Commissioner expressed his pleasures and assured the Hands organizations of full cooperation.

Divisional Commissioner on the request of Professor Nawaz Kumbhar assured to activate the library in Sanghar Municipal and prevent the illegal cutting of trees and launching of tree-plantations drive .

