Commissioner visits different areas, reviewed arrangements made for sanitation, cleanliness

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Monday visited different areas of Nawabshah city including fish market, vegetable market, fruit market and viewed the arrangements made for sanitation and cleanliness.

During the visit of the fish market at Sakrand Road, Commissioner directed Administrator Municipal Committee Junaid Hameed Samo for the improvement of arrangements here apart from improvement in sanitation conditions and construction of wash room for fish stall holders and general public.

During the visit to the old vegetable and fruit market where he directed administrative officials to make the fruit market functional at the earliest so that the common man could be facilitated.

He also instructed to clean the fruit market adjacent government shops and plots and include them in the market. Later Commissioner visited the new vegetable market established at Shahdadpur Road and instructed for lifting of accumulated garbage and dewatering the drainage water.

Commissioner strictly directed Chief Municipal Officer to improve the sanitation and dewatering situation of Nawabshah city areas within one week period or face action for non compliance.

Commissioner also ordered for cleaning of garbage from different roads, improvement of footpaths from double road from Qazi Ahmed turn to Hospital Road, plantation of saplings at green belt and restoration of beauty of road.

During visit Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Regional Director Local Government Ubaidullah Siddiqui, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Junaid Hameed Samo, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ahmed Laghari, Chief Municipal Officer Abdul Razzaq Shaikh, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas and other relevant officials.