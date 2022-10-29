Commissioner visits different areas to monitor ongoing anti polio campaign

Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Saturday appealed the people to contribute for establishing a polio-free society

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Saturday appealed the people to contribute for establishing a polio-free society.

During the visit to several areas in connection with ongoing anti polio campaign, he said that today, we pledge to eradicate this disease fully from the province and the country.

Commissioner said that parents were requested to give their children anti-polio drops to protect them from the crippling disease. He salute to polio workers working as vanguards in this war, adding that disability was very painful but it could be avoided through polio vaccination.