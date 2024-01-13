Commissioner visits different projects to inspect ongoing construction work

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday visited Rawalpindi Gymkhana, Business Facilitation Centre, Allama Iqbal Library and Sixth Road Metro Station and reviewed the ongoing construction work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday visited Rawalpindi Gymkhana, business Facilitation Centre, Allama Iqbal Library and Sixth Road Metro Station and reviewed the ongoing construction work.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete the construction work of all the projects by Sunday.

The commissioner said that the purpose of the visit was to check all the arrangements ahead of the inauguration of the projects by the Punjab Chief Minister.

The construction work of Sixth Road Metro Station, which would be opened for the public after the inauguration, should be completed in next couple of days, he instructed.

He was informed that 98 percent development work of Allama Iqbal Library and Business Facilitation Center had been completed.

At present, Allama Iqbal Library had 20,000 books, while 50,000 more would be arranged for it, the commissioner said.

A separate space had been allotted in the library for the students, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

He said the establishment of Business Facilitation Center at the Rawalpindi Development Authority would help promote economic activities in the region.

On this occasion, RDA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa, Director Development Nazia Parveen Sudhan and other officers concerned were present.