Commissioner Visits Different Schools, Inspect Polling Station Setup
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider on Tuesday visited Government Boys Primary School Baig Muhammad Mugheri,
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider on Tuesday visited Government Boys Primary School Baig Muhammad Mugheri, GBS Cheezalabad, GBS Muhammad Bux Zardari GBS 72 Mori, GBS Pir Bux Jamali, GBS Mir Illahi Bux Talpur, GBS Chak No.3, GBS Sattar Dhakhan, GBS 60 Mile, GBS Jamsahib, GBS 8 Chak Navy and other schools where polling stations are set up for general elections to inspect the facilities of boundary wall, washrooms, drinking water, electricity and other basic amenities.
Addressing the officials of education works, the Commissioner directed that any development work in progress in any of the school buildings where polling stations are set up shall be finalized at the earliest.
He said that in school buildings that lack facilities electricity, water and other shall be provided immediately. The commissioner said that tehsil committees are formed to resolve the polling station issues.
He said for this purpose officials of the education works department shall discharge their duty honestly and play their key role in this regard. On the occasion, SE Education Works Shafique Ahmed Channar briefed the commissioner about the provision of repairs and facilities at polling stations.
