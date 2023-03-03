UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Different Sites, Reviews Development Projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday visited different sites of Nullah Lai, Sawan Bridge and Kutchery Chowk and reviewed development projects.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Saif Anwar Jappa, Director Development, Nazia Sudhan, Brig. (retd) Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Chief Engineer RDA Habib Randhawa and other officers concerned were present.

The Commissioner said that the administration was striving to start the construction work on these projects which were of great importance for the residents of the city as soon as possible.

He visited Nullah Lai at Gwalmandi where he was briefed about Nullah Lai Expressway project.

The Commissioner said, Lai Expressway was an important project for the city as it would not only help in solving the traffic congestion problems but also become an indispensable project for the city to avoid the ravages of the Nullah Lai.

The Commissioner was informed that due to delay in Nullah Lai project since 2017, the cost of the project had gone up from Rs 17 billion to Rs 60 billion.

He directed RDA to resolve the issues being faced to launch the project within the shortest possible time frame so that the construction work on the long-awaited project could be kicked off.

All kinds of encroachments from both sides of the Nullah Lai should also be removed, he added.

Clogging in drains affects the flow of water which could lead to flooding in rainy season, he said adding, Water and Sanitation Agency should hire a private company to control solid waste dumping in Nullah Lai.

The company should ensure that garbage especially building materials could not be dumped into the Nullah, he said.

The Commissioner during Kutchery Chowk visit reviewed in detail the flyover proposal.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to call a meeting of the stakeholders immediately to finalize the traffic management plan for the construction period of the flyover so that the construction work on the project could be started.

These projects of public convenience should be started as soon as possible and completed within the stipulated period, he added.

