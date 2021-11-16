Commissioner visits digital revenue rural centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Ali Bahadur Qazi Tuesday visited computerized revenue rural centre at Chak Nizam-e-Din.

He inquired about the facilities provided to the farmers coming to the centre and checked the digital girdawari there.

Ali Bahadur said that computerization of revenue department records should provide better facilities to farmers. The sale and purchase of land and property, transfer, girdawari and other issues should be resolved expeditiously, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ejaz and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Saba Asghar Ali were also present.

Meanwhile, the commissioner and the DC also visited Depalpur market and reviewed the availability of fertilizers and the measures adopted for their sale at fixed price.

The commissioner said stern action should be taken against the elements involved in black-marketing and illegal stockpiling of fertilizers.