Commissioner Visits Disputed Zones Of Regi Model Town
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here Saturday visited disputed zones of Regi Model Town and held a meeting with elders of Kuki Khel tribe.
The meeting was also attended by Director General Peshawar Development Authority, Muhammad Naeem, and officials of district administrations of Khyber and Peshawar.
The Commissioner visited Zone 1, 2 and 5 of Regi Model Town and inquired concerns and reservations of Kuki Khel tribe.
Revenue Staff of Peshawar Division also briefed commissioner about the land demarcation of the town.
Speaking on the occasion, commissioner reiterated commitment to solve land dispute of Regi Model Town.
He also directed to convene a meeting of all stakeholders in the coming week to find a permanent solution to the issue.
