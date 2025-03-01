Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Disputed Zones Of Regi Model Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Commissioner visits disputed zones of Regi Model Town

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here Saturday visited disputed zones of Regi Model Town and held a meeting with elders of Kuki Khel tribe.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Peshawar Development Authority, Muhammad Naeem, and officials of district administrations of Khyber and Peshawar.

The Commissioner visited Zone 1, 2 and 5 of Regi Model Town and inquired concerns and reservations of Kuki Khel tribe.

Revenue Staff of Peshawar Division also briefed commissioner about the land demarcation of the town.

Speaking on the occasion, commissioner reiterated commitment to solve land dispute of Regi Model Town.

He also directed to convene a meeting of all stakeholders in the coming week to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

6 minutes ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

58 minutes ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

2 hours ago
 China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expa ..

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February

2 hours ago
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to se ..

Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood

2 hours ago
 S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in Februa ..

S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes pr ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes pre ..

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs ..

Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan