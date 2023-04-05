Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Divisional Public School To Review SSC Exams Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Commissioner visits Divisional Public School to review SSC exams arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday visited Divisional Public School, center of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination and reviewed the arrangements made by board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner visited various examination halls and rooms and inspected the arrangements and the exams holding process.

The Commissioner also checked attendance sheets of the students and their roll number slips.

"Transparent examination is the first responsibility of all of us," he said adding, there would be no compromise on the transparency of the examination system.

Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts were monitoring all the examination centers on daily basis, he informed.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, he said and informed that separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring system more effective.

He directed the monitoring teams to perform their professional duties without any discrimination.

He informed that sealed question paper envelops are opened in front of CCTV cameras.

Security personnel had also been deployed outside each examination centre, the Commissioner added.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi BISE All

Recent Stories

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

1 hour ago
 DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight fr ..

DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca

1 hour ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

1 hour ago
 Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in A ..

Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.