UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits DPS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner visits DPS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan visited Divisional Public School (DPS), Model Town campus, here on Monday.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Sundas Arshad, DPS Principal Saleem Raza and others were also present.

He urged students to gain knowledge through hard work and dedication and said that education is the only way of development in the world.

He said that the role of teachers and teaching methodology was the key to brush up mental abilities of students.

Meanwhile, Amir Jan planted a sapling in the ground and directed the school administration to plant moresaplings in the premises.

Earlier, the commissioner chaired a meeting of heads of different wings of the DPS and reviewed educational standards, teaching skills, curricular and cleanliness of the campus.

Related Topics

World Education

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

54 minutes ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

1 hour ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

1 hour ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.