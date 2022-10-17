Commissioner visits DPS

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan visited Divisional Public School (DPS), Model Town campus, here on Monday.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Sundas Arshad, DPS Principal Saleem Raza and others were also present.

He urged students to gain knowledge through hard work and dedication and said that education is the only way of development in the world.

He said that the role of teachers and teaching methodology was the key to brush up mental abilities of students.

Meanwhile, Amir Jan planted a sapling in the ground and directed the school administration to plant moresaplings in the premises.

Earlier, the commissioner chaired a meeting of heads of different wings of the DPS and reviewed educational standards, teaching skills, curricular and cleanliness of the campus.