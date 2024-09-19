Open Menu

Commissioner Visits DPS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner visits DPS

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted a visit to the Divisional Public school, Club Road ,

here on Thursday.

During his inspection, he visited various classrooms to assess students' academic performance

and quality of teaching.

The commissioner interacted with students, asking questions related to their courses.

He emphasized the importance of utilizing the computer lab to its full potential and advocated

for first-aid training for students through Rescue 1122.

On this occasion, Principal Maimoona Pervaiz provided a detailed briefing.

Director Development Bilal Hassan and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran

were also present.

Related Topics

Visit Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

55 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

2 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

2 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

20 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

20 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan