Commissioner Visits DPS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted a visit to the Divisional Public school, Club Road ,
here on Thursday.
During his inspection, he visited various classrooms to assess students' academic performance
and quality of teaching.
The commissioner interacted with students, asking questions related to their courses.
He emphasized the importance of utilizing the computer lab to its full potential and advocated
for first-aid training for students through Rescue 1122.
On this occasion, Principal Maimoona Pervaiz provided a detailed briefing.
Director Development Bilal Hassan and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran
were also present.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 22 suspects2 minutes ago
-
UoS professor wins National Seerat Writing Competition2 minutes ago
-
Certificates distributed among participants2 minutes ago
-
Importance of clean environment highlighted11 minutes ago
-
Iqra University showcases future of fashion at final textile thesis display 202412 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts gala dinner to celebrate new appointments, promote 'Brain Gain' initiative12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post launches UMS Plus service in South Punjab12 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands resumption of Peshawar-Karachi PIA flight operation22 minutes ago
-
Hot & humid weather likely to persist in Sukkur22 minutes ago
-
Transporters, consumers welcome petrol price reduction42 minutes ago
-
PPRA launches master trainers programme to enhance e- govt procurement system42 minutes ago
-
.1 hour ago