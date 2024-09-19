Commissioner visits DPS

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted a visit to the Divisional Public school, Club Road ,

here on Thursday.

During his inspection, he visited various classrooms to assess students' academic performance

and quality of teaching.

The commissioner interacted with students, asking questions related to their courses.

He emphasized the importance of utilizing the computer lab to its full potential and advocated

for first-aid training for students through Rescue 1122.

On this occasion, Principal Maimoona Pervaiz provided a detailed briefing.

Director Development Bilal Hassan and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran

were also present.