Commissioner visits DPS school Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmed on Monday directed to start high classes from middle in divisional public school junior section and prepare estimation for setting up of library and science laboratories in the school.

He issued orders for necessary repairs and repainting of the building and upgrading the computer lab.

The Commissioner issued these orders while inspecting DPS Junior Campus Club Road here.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Saima Younis, Director Development Bilal Hassan and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid were also present on the occasion.

Principal Prof Abdul Aziz and Campus Incharge Mamnoona Pervez briefed the Commissioner on the facilities being provided to the students and other issues including curriculum.

The Commissioner also took a round of classrooms and asked questions to students and inspected the school building in detail and stressed the need for further improvement in sanitation.

All resources would be utilized to make DPS the best educational institution in Sargodha,he added.