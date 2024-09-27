Commissioner Visits DPS Tandlianwala Campus
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited Divisional Public school, tehsil Tandlianwala on Friday.
He went to classrooms and inspected the educational activities. She also listens to a lecture being delivered by the teacher to students in a classroom. She talked to students about their syllabus and future planning.
She directed to make arrangements for career counseling of students and imparting them modern quality education, in addition to installing more lights in the classrooms.
The commissioner also visited the DPS girls section junior and talked to children.
Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, MPA Jaffar Ali Hocha, Qudsia Batool, Assistant Commissioner Azka Sahar and others also accompanied the commissioner.
Recent Stories
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties16 minutes ago
-
Rain lashes city, turns weather pleasant16 minutes ago
-
CPC urges public to join hands for protecting rights of children16 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges tourists from around world to explore Pakistan’s beauty26 minutes ago
-
SHCC to amend laws for effective prevention of quackery26 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent water management solutions in Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses review appeal about votes re-counting in NA-9736 minutes ago
-
Attorney General promises video link facility for Supreme Court cases in Multan36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Express to make permanent stop at Chak Jhumra36 minutes ago
-
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence45 minutes ago
-
Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur46 minutes ago
-
NTDC training workshop concludes56 minutes ago