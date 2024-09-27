Open Menu

Commissioner Visits DPS Tandlianwala Campus

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Commissioner visits DPS Tandlianwala campus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited Divisional Public school, tehsil Tandlianwala on Friday.

He went to classrooms and inspected the educational activities. She also listens to a lecture being delivered by the teacher to students in a classroom. She talked to students about their syllabus and future planning.

She directed to make arrangements for career counseling of students and imparting them modern quality education, in addition to installing more lights in the classrooms.

The commissioner also visited the DPS girls section junior and talked to children.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, MPA Jaffar Ali Hocha, Qudsia Batool, Assistant Commissioner Azka Sahar and others also accompanied the commissioner.

