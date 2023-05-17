Commissioner visits Dr Faisal Masood Teaching hospital:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Wednesday visited Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital and inspected facilities available in the hospital.

The Commissioner checked the trauma center, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan center, laboratory and medicine stores.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Muhammad Younis Siddiqui briefed him about the available facilities.

The MS told the Commissioner that modern facilities were available to patients in the hospital round-the-clock.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that providing access to affordable basic health facilities to every citizen was top priority of the government.