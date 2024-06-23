Commissioner Visits Drainage Branches Of Shaheed Benazirabad District
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 08:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider along with Project Director SCARP Shaheed Benazirabad Amjad Ali Memon visited Amerji, West Nawabshah, Gujra, Ord Drainage Branch and other different drainage branches of the district here Sunday.
On this occasion, the Commissioner directed the officers of PD SCARP and LBOD to review the forecast of monsoon rains by the Meteorology Department. Keeping this in mind, immediate steps should be taken to clean all the sewers and drains, he said and added that as the drainage of water was easily possible, the work of cleaning the sewers and drains would be inspected by a surprise visit and negligence would not be tolerated.
On this occasion, the Commissioner was informed about the cleaning of sewers.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO orders stern action against anti-social elements10 minutes ago
-
PFA recovers animal remains, fat10 minutes ago
-
Rain with winds, thunderstorm predicted in Lahore20 minutes ago
-
PPP defends Operation Azm-e-Istehkam20 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Domki terms budget 2024-25 as people-friendly20 minutes ago
-
Seed balls experiment converts Khanpur forest into dense plantation, efforts underway to launch init ..30 minutes ago
-
MEPCO nabs 109 electricity pilferers30 minutes ago
-
Dairy unit sealed, 1800-litre expired cream discarded50 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal arm holders arrested in successful operation50 minutes ago
-
PA meeting convened for Monday50 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 278 raids on drug-dealers' hideouts1 hour ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 9 drug peddlers1 hour ago