Commissioner visits drainage branches of Shaheed Benazirabad district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider along with Project Director SCARP Shaheed Benazirabad Amjad Ali Memon visited Amerji, West Nawabshah, Gujra, Ord Drainage Branch and other different drainage branches of the district here Sunday.

On this occasion, the Commissioner directed the officers of PD SCARP and LBOD to review the forecast of monsoon rains by the Meteorology Department. Keeping this in mind, immediate steps should be taken to clean all the sewers and drains, he said and added that as the drainage of water was easily possible, the work of cleaning the sewers and drains would be inspected by a surprise visit and negligence would not be tolerated.

On this occasion, the Commissioner was informed about the cleaning of sewers.