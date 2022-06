Commissioner visits drugs rehabilitation centers

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud Saturday visited various drug rehabilitation centers run by Alkhidmat Foundation, Care Foundation, Da Haq Awaz Anti-Drugs & Social Welfare Organization, and Dost Foundation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud Saturday visited various drug rehabilitation centers run by Alkhidmat Foundation, Care Foundation, Da Haq Awaz Anti-Drugs & Social Welfare Organization, and Dost Foundation.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, District Social Welfare Officer and other concerned officials.

During the visit, the commissioner met with drug addicts and inquired about provision of facilities to them including healthcare and food.

He said that efforts would be made to provide them opportunities of earning livelihood in a respectable manner.