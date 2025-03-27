Commissioner visits Dunyapur, inspects hospital, schools, development projects

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan paid a surprise visit to tehsil Dunyapur, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Dr Lubna Nazir.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan and Assistant Commissioner Duniyapur Ghulam Mustafa Jutt were also present.

During his visit, teh commissioner inspected Malik Tayyab Awan Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Dunyapur, reviewing the stock and availability of medicines. He assessed the provision of medical facilities, hygiene conditions, and overall hospital management. The Commissioner visited the emergency department, outpatient ward, pharmacy, and gynecology ward. He interacted with patients and their families to inquire about healthcare services.

Later, the commissioner presided over an Alumni Association meeting at Dunyapur Public School. Addressing the alumni members, he emphasized their responsibility toward their alma mater. "Your school played a crucial role in shaping your future. Now, it’s time for you to give back," he urged. It was revealed during the meeting that the Alumni Association was funding the installation of solar panels in two government schools and constructing two new classrooms in one school and three in another.

As part of the "Plant for Pakistan" afforestation campaign, Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan planted a sapling at the Tehsil Office, Duniyapur. Under his leadership, 5,000 saplings were planted to promote a greener environment.

Commissioner Khan also visited a construction site under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" housing project. A total of 66 houses were being built in Tehsil Duniyapur, with 10 already completed.

In an effort to enhance the city's beauty, the Commissioner inaugurated several landmark monuments under the Beautification project.

He also reviewed the renovation of Fawara Chowk and inspected the newly installed decorative globes at Dakota Chowk. Additionally, he assessed the proposed site for Rehri Bazaar, a designated area for street vendors.

The Commissioner concluded his visit by launching the "Suthra Punjab" cleanliness drive under a public-private partnership. He inaugurated the door-to-door cleanliness operation on Faizan Madina road in Duniyapur, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean and green city.