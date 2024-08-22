Commissioner visits E-khidmat center

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inspected the e-Service Center and Land Record

Center on Thursday.

During his visit, he thoroughly evaluated the various services being provided to people

at both centers.

The commissioner interacted with people to get feedback regarding the staff's conduct and

quality of services being offered.

He also inspected the seating arrangements, drinking water facilities, and other amenities.

He personally visited each counter to assess quality of services and processing procedures.

It was revealed that the e-Service Center had 30 counters, providing over 160 services

from 18 different departments under the one-roof.

The Land Record Center, on the other hand, has 10 counters facilitating various

revenue-related services.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mohsin Salahuddin, Assistant Commissioner Amina Ehsan

Tarar, In charge Land Record Center Rana Khuram Shahzad, and Assistant Manager e-Service Center

Afraz Anjum were also present.