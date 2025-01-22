Open Menu

Commissioner Visits E-Khidmat Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited the e-Khidmat Centre Bahawalpur and reviewed the available facilities there.

She inspected various service countres, including the 'Meri Chhat, Mera Ghar' countre. She interacted with the individuals at the e-Khidmat Centre and gathered information about the services provided. She instructed the relevant officers and staff to ensure that all facilities were provided to citizens in a timely and transparent manner.

E-Khidmat Centre Manager Ahad Gardezi briefed the commissioner about the services offered at the centre.

He said the e-Khidmat Centre Bahawalpur provides various services under one roof, including identity card counters, learner driving licences, children's B forms, domicile certificates, character certificates, property ownership documents, approval of construction plans, excise facilities, and land record management information systems.

Musarrat Jabeen directed that all services be delivered in a timely, standard, and transparently and that no effort be spared in public welfare initiatives.

Later, the commissioner planted a tree in the lawn of the e-Khidmat Centre.

