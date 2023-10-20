Open Menu

Commissioner Visits E-Khidmat Centre, LRC

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner visits e-Khidmat centre, LRC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, visited the e-Khidmat centre, Tehsil Office, Land Record Centre (LRC), ADCR and Assistant Commissioner Offices on Friday.

He inspected the facilities being provided to customers and the operation of various services at the centres. He got information about the attendance of the staff, provision of facilities and other issues from citizens, who had come to the centre. Apart from making separate washrooms for men and women, he issued orders to shift the parking area out of the building.

Centre In-charge Afraz Anjum said that more than 50 different services were being provided to people at the e-Khidmat centre without any additional charges. She said, "All systems at the centre are computerised while PITB's staff of 60 officials is providing services to citizens for which 30 counters have been set up at the centre."

He expressed his displeasure over poor cleanliness, unsafe records, dirty washrooms, disorderly parking, broken furniture in various branches of three offices and ordered to improve the conditions immediately.

ADCR Mohsin Salahuddin and other officers accompanied him during the visit.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Sargodha Women All From

Recent Stories

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit ..

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit inaugurated by Saudi Crown Pr ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in ..

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization: P ..

2 hours ago
 5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

3 hours ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

3 hours ago
Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

4 hours ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan