Commissioner visits e-Khidmat centre, LRC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, visited the e-Khidmat centre, Tehsil Office, Land Record Centre (LRC), ADCR and Assistant Commissioner Offices on Friday.

He inspected the facilities being provided to customers and the operation of various services at the centres. He got information about the attendance of the staff, provision of facilities and other issues from citizens, who had come to the centre. Apart from making separate washrooms for men and women, he issued orders to shift the parking area out of the building.

Centre In-charge Afraz Anjum said that more than 50 different services were being provided to people at the e-Khidmat centre without any additional charges. She said, "All systems at the centre are computerised while PITB's staff of 60 officials is providing services to citizens for which 30 counters have been set up at the centre."

He expressed his displeasure over poor cleanliness, unsafe records, dirty washrooms, disorderly parking, broken furniture in various branches of three offices and ordered to improve the conditions immediately.

ADCR Mohsin Salahuddin and other officers accompanied him during the visit.