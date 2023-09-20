Open Menu

Commissioner Visits E-Kidmat Markaz To Review Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday visited E-Service Markaz and reviewed the facilities being provided to the public at the centre.

On this occasion, a briefing was given to Commissioner by the Manager E-Service Center about the services being provided to the citizens in the E-Service Markaz.

The Commissioner also visited the counters of various departments providing services at the centre and inquired from the officials concerned about the services being provided to the citizens.

He inquired from the public in the E-Service Markaz about the services. The citizens informed the Commissioner that the quality of services at the E-Service Markaz is satisfactory.

E-Service Markaz is a good public welfare project which is a great convenience for the citizens, the Commissioner said adding, there should be more publicity about the services available in the E-Service Markaz so that more people could benefit from it.

The work of the government institutions is to create convenience for the people, he added.

He directed the authorities concerned to further ease the process to facilitate the citizens at E-Service center and the quality of the services being provided in E-Service Markaz should be improved further.

The registry services should be increased at the center and special measures should be taken to increase the facilities, the Commissioner instructed to Registrar Rawalpindi.

Liaquat Ali Chatta ordered to make the work of approval of building maps more efficient and effective.

He directed the officers that the system of transmission of files should be made easy and efficient to ensure convenience of the people.

The purpose of E-Service Markaz is to create convenience for the citizens, he added.

