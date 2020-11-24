Commissioner visits E-Service Center to review performance

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood paid a surprise visit to E-Service Center in District Court to review the performance of the staff here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq also accompanied him.

The Commissioner met the citizens present on the occasion and inquired from them about the facilities and the attitude of the staff.

The Commissioner said that E-service centers have made it easy for the common man and the work for which they had to go round the offices and queue up was easily done by the centers.

He said that technology has provided facilities for us and transparency has also been ensured in the facilities provided to the people.

He said that the staff should treat the citizens with courtesy and guide them properly.