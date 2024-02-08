Commissioner Visits Election Control Room
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 11:30 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Syed Khalid Hyder Shah visited the Control room established at the Commissioner's Office to monitor the election process.
The Commissioner said that the polling process had started at 8:00 a.m. which would be continued peacefully till 5:00 p.m.
He also directed to address the complaints regarding the polling process if communicated in the division.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DROs, ROs of NA 235, NA 248 confirm start of polling: EC Spokesman1 minute ago
-
Solangi urges masses to exercise right to vote for strengthing democracy1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 releases alternative numbers1 minute ago
-
PEC Punjab urges voters to exercise right to vote2 minutes ago
-
Polling continues peacefully in PP-1411 minutes ago
-
DRO visits different polling stations11 minutes ago
-
Polling process for General Election 2024 continues smoothly across country12 minutes ago
-
Smooth, peaceful voting process underway amid tight security: ECP Spokesperson12 minutes ago
-
A total of 3925 candidates run for NA, PA general seats in Sindh22 minutes ago
-
Long queues of voters outside country polling stations witnesses32 minutes ago
-
Staff of PRC, Rescue 1122 deployed for emergency32 minutes ago
-
Polling process continues in peaceful atmosphere41 minutes ago