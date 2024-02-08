Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Election Control Room

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Commissioner visits Election Control Room

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Syed Khalid Hyder Shah visited the Control room established at the Commissioner's Office to monitor the election process.

The Commissioner said that the polling process had started at 8:00 a.m. which would be continued peacefully till 5:00 p.m.

He also directed to address the complaints regarding the polling process if communicated in the division.

