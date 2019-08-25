Commissioner visits entry test centers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Faisalabad Division Mehmood Javed Bhatti along with Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar here on Sunday visited medical entry test centers.

According to the official sources, the Commissioner inspected the administrative and security measures and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements taken at the centers.

He appreciated the efforts of district administration and other staff for conducting entry test in better environment and providing necessary facilities to students and their parents.