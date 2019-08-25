Commissioner visits entry test centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Iftikhar Sahoo paid visit to Bahauddin Zakariya University to review the medical entry test arrangements here on Sunday.

Talking to media, he said that all facilities were extended to candidates and their parents.

He said that all steps were taken for conducting medical entry test in better environemnt. He further said that exemplary arrangements of security, traffic and transportation were made to facilitate 11,007 candidates and their parents.