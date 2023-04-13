Commissioner visits exam centres

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairperson Faisalabad education Board/ Commissioner Silwat Saeed Thursday visited various examination centres, set up for secondary school certificate annual examination 2023.

She went to the exam centre at Independent College and inspected arrangements made for candidates and examination procedure.

She checked the record of supervisory staff, and the seating plan according to roll number slips.

She said that all-out measures were being taken to ensure transparency in the examination.