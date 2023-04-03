Commissioner visits exam centres, free flour points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner and Chairperson board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad Silwat Saeed visited the examination centres, set up for matriculation annual examination 2023, here on Monday.

She went to Government Staff Training College, Government Technical High school and others and inspected arrangements made at there for students and issued directions.

The commissioner also visited free flour distribution points in the city and monitored the process. She checked arrangements made for people and talked to citizens waiting for their turn to get flour bags. She also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the flour centres and ordered for allocating waiting areas for people.