Commissioner visits examination center

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahamd on Friday paid a surprise visit to examination center Government Boys High school Chak No 47 NB for FA/FSC classes.

He checked arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness, and advised officials to take action action against unfair means as transparency in examination systems was vital.

Later, the commissioner visited various Sasta Aata sale points in the city and checkedquality of the flour.