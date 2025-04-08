Commissioner visits examination center to review arrangements

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasim Ballah Shah on Tuesday visited various examination centers in connection with the ongoing matriculation examinations.

On this occasion, he inspected the examination halls and met the students present there, teachers and other staff on duty.

Expressing satisfaction over the peaceful and transparent conduct of the examinations, he directed the concerned staff to ensure effective measures to completely eradicate negative activities like cheating.

The commissioner said that maintaining transparency in examinations was not only necessary for the quality of education but also for showcasing the true potential of the future builders.

He issued clear instructions to the police and security staff of the examination centers that no unauthorized person would be allowed to enter the examination centers so that the examination environment could be protected from all kinds of interference.

The commissioner pointed out that students were the hope of the future and development of the nation.

