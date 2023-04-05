Commissioner visits examination centers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner and Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the examination centers, set up for matriculation annual examination 2023, here on Wednesday.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui and Secretary board Dr Mohsin Abbas were accompanied him.

They visited Government Comprehensive Girls High School, Government Muslim High school and others inspected arrangements made there and the exams holding process.

The commissioner checked attendance of the students and their roll number slips."Transparent examination is the first responsibility of all of us," he stressed.

Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts would monitor all the examination centers on daily basis, he informed.

Later,the commissioner also visited free flour distribution points in the city and monitored the process.