Commissioner visits examination centers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Sargodha Commissioner and Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the examination centers, set up for matriculation annual examination 2023, here on Friday.

Secretary board Dr Mohsin Abbas was accompanied him.

The commissioner visited various examination centres established in the city and inspected arrangements made there and the exams holding process. He checked attendance of the students and their roll number slips.

He said that effective measures had been taken against 'Boti Mafia' in order to ensure transparency in the examination process.

On the occasion, Secretary Board Dr. Mohsin Abbas told him that a crackdown against the 'Boti Mafia' across the division was underway and so far five cases of cheating had been caught against which FIRs had also been lodged in the respective police stations.