Commissioner visits examination centers in Togh Bala

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Muatsum Billah Shah, paid a detailed visit on Monday to the examination centers set up at Government Higher Secondary school Togh Bala.

According to Commissioner office, he inspected the facilities available at the examination centers and met with the examination staff and administration.

The commissioner, while discussing the examination process, existing challenges and available resources, made it clear that ensuring transparency, fairness and an environment free from cheating is the top priority.

He said that eliminating cheating is not just a campaign, but a national duty.

He said, "We want the success of students to be based only on hard work and honesty, so that the foundation of a strong and reliable education system can be laid".

He added that the government and the district administration are taking vigorous steps to cleanse the education sector of corruption and promote merit.

This visit of the Commissioner Kohat Division is being termed as a positive step for educational improvement in the area, which will promote transparency and trust in the examination system.

APP/azq/378