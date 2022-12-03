UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Examination Centres

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Commissioner visits examination centres

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Maryam Khan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to examination centres at Government Comprehensive Girls High school and Government High School 1 for the intermediate second annual examination 2022.

The commissioner checked facilities provided to candidates and ordered the deputy commissioners and DPOs of four districts to ensure security of the examination centers.

Secretary board of BISE Dr Mohsin Abbas said the second annual examination of intermediatehad been started from December 1 and 5,880 candidates were taking examination in 11centres.

