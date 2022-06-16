Commissioner visits extension block of cardiology hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Amir Khattak paid a surprise visit to extension block of the Cardiology Hospital here on Thursday to review the progress made on the project so far.

He expressed reservation over delay in completion of the project and directed to work in double shift.

He said, Punjab government had allocated complete funds for the extension of project. "In the annual development program, Rs 1.59 billion has been allocated for the extension block which would add 208 beds in the hospital."Director Development Rubina Kausar, MS Cardiology and other concerned doctors and officers were present on the occasion.