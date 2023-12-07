Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Faisalabad Institute Of Cardiology (FIC),

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 09:15 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Silwat Saeed paid a surprise visit to the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC), here on Thursday.

She visited the emergency and other wards and reviewed medical treatment facilities being provided to patients.

She checked the standard of cleanliness in the hospital and said that there would be no compromise on the standard of cleanliness in the wards and washrooms.

The commissioner took a briefing from the Medical Superintendent regarding up-gradation of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh inspected the ongoing up-gradation work of surgical emergency and OPD as well as a new block of the Allied Hospital.

He ordered for completing the remaining work of up-gradation as soon as possible.

